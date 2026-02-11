Kailasagiri hilltop park draws tourists to Vizag

Once called Thomas Folly, Kailasagiri is a picturesque hilltop park and a landmark in its own right. Offering a 360-degree panoramic view of the city, the hill is dedicated to Lord Shiva, as its name suggests. It is a relatively recent addition to Vizag’s attractions, developed between the late 1990s and early 2000s. It resembles a hill station and is known for its lush greenery and breathtaking views.

The park features a variety of attractions, including a scenic toy train ride and several children’s play areas with slides, swings, and climbing structures, as well as a mini amusement park. The hill is famous for its comfortable seating arrangements, various canteens, snack stalls, and its neat, clean, and beautiful ambience. The park features ropeways, zip lines, and a beautifully landscaped garden at the foothills.

The giant Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati statue here is the main tourist attraction. Visitors can also visit the floral clock and the Titanic viewpoint and enjoy the refreshing sea view from the hilltop. The park also offers washroom facilities.

The developments undertaken since 2024 have sparked increasing visitor interest in exploring Vizag. In 2024, Chandra Babu Naidu was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. During 2024 and 2025, under the regime of CM Chandra Babu Naidu, Kailasagiri has received world-class-level additions to its tourist attractions, including India’s longest glass bridge and sky cycling track.

“Kailasagiri has emerged as one of Vizag’s most visited hilltop destinations, and the world-class additions such as the glass bridge, sky cycling track, and upgraded visitor amenities are aimed at enhancing the overall tourist experience,” said VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal.

Several ongoing projects are enhancing the site, including a revolving restaurant and café, eco-friendly nature cottages, an additional toy train, and battery-operated vehicles to transport visitors from the foothills to the hilltop.

The VMRDA Commissioner, N Tej Bharath, IAS, stated that the authority is prioritising enhanced accessibility and upgraded facilities at Kailasagiri. “Projects like battery-operated transport, additional toy train services, and new viewpoints are being implemented to ensure comfort, safety, and convenience for visitors,” he emphasised.

The scenic hill has already undergone major transformations that have greatly enhanced its tourism appeal. In 2025, Vizag witnessed a sharp rise in tourist arrivals, with the hospitality sector operating at full capacity from the last week of December through the first week of January.

An investment of Rs 50 crore has been planned for Kailasagiri, with the breathtaking glass bridge being built on a budget of Rs 7 crore. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has undertaken the commissioning and development of these projects.

