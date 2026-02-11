UH-3H Helicopter Museum boosts Vizag tourism appeal

Vizag’s tourism sector is set for a major boost as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister launches multiple ambitious development projects. There are many museums in Vizag surrounding the maritime heritage of India. Also referred to as the “Jewel of the East Coast,” Visakhapatnam is the largest city in Andhra Pradesh and serves as the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. On August 18th, 2025, the UH-3H helicopter museum was inaugurated in Vizag, where the legendary chopper that served in the Indian Navy with distinction for seventeen years has been transformed into a museum exhibit.

The UH-3H helicopter museum was developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), with an investment of Rs 3.5 crore. Alongside the TU-142 aircraft museum, the Kursura submarine, and the Sea Harrier exhibit, it adds to Vizag’s reputation as India’s maritime heritage and tourism hub.

“The helicopter museum allows visitors to closely experience the maritime and aviation legacy of Visakhapatnam and understand the vital role played by the Indian Navy,” said VMRDA Chairperson M V Pranav Gopal.

The UH-3H Helicopter Museum has been drawing history enthusiasts as well as local visitors, especially amid the recent festive celebrations. Visitors can explore the aircraft’s interiors and learn about its roles in rescue missions, disaster relief, and other operations. Located on the Beach Road, the museum plays a key role in the maritime and tourism hub on the East Coast.

The UH-3H Helicopter Museum is being revitalised to accommodate the growing number of visitors and tourists. “In view of the increasing footfall, steps are being taken to upgrade the display and improve visitor amenities to enhance the overall experience,” said VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath, IAS.

