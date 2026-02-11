Job Fraud Arrest in Visakhapatnam: Krishna Man Held

A person belonging to the Krishna district has been arrested by the Visakhapatnam police on the charge of having links with the cybercrime gangs operating in countries like Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, while being linked to job fraud.

According to the city police, some Indians were taken into custody during raids by the Myanmar military personnel in October last year, and they returned safely after 30 days with the intervention of the Indian government.

Following a complaint lodged by them that they were cheated into offering data entry jobs and forced to join the cybercrime companies, the police swung into action and arrested the person.

Earlier, a man from Konaseema district was arrested on a similar charge.

The city police have cautioned the youth against falling prey to such agents.

