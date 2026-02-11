Waltair DRM Lalit Bohra Inspection on KK Line

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra inspected the Kottavalasa–Kirandul (KK) line on 10 February and reviewed progress on developmental works, including the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, infrastructure development, and passenger amenities.

During the inspection, the DRM was accompanied by senior divisional officers from various departments. The DRM, who visited the section between Silakjhori and Koraput, inspected the station, yard, and railway offices at Silakjhori station.

At Dilimili, the DRM inspected the Railway Colony and interacted with the residents to know their grievances and requirements, if any. He also inspected the station, the Traction Distribution Office substation, and the yard.

Subsequently, Lalit Bohra reviewed the progress of the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station Scheme works at Jagdalpur station. He inspected the station yards at Jagdalpur, Amagura, Jeypore, and Koraput stations. The DRM interacted with the relevant officials and inquired about the implementation of safety practices. He also inspected the railway quarters enroute.

The DRM also reviewed infrastructure maintenance works, including tracks, bridges, points and crossings, level crossing gates, tunnels, and signalling systems. During the inspection, Lalit Bohra interacted with gangmen to know the effectiveness of safety measures, according to a press note issued by K Pavan Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Also read: ‘Trishul’ to dot Kailasagiri soon

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.