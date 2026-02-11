Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Proposed

Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat has urged Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw to introduce new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada, to tend to the increasing demand for trains on these routes.

The minister met the Railway Minister at the Parliament office on Tuesday (February 10, 2026) and delved into several crucial railway development issues related to Visakhapatnam and surrounding regions.

He also drew attention of the Railway Minister on the acute shortage of trains from Visakhapatnam to these cities. He tried to halts for select trains at Kothavalasa Railway Station, including Prasanthi Superfast Express (18463/18464), Korba-Visakhapatnam Express (18517/18518), and Rayagada Express (17243/17244). He sought halts for Vande Bharat Express trains (20833/20834 and 20707/20708) at Duvvada Railway Station for the making stuff easy for the people living in the industrial belt of Visakhapatnam city and nearby areas.

Sribharat sought early opening of the temporary office of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) in Visakhapatnam city to facilitate the smooth functioning during the initial phase of the zone. The redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam railway station should be fastened and the construction of multiple Railway Under Bridges (RUBs) and Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) in the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency to reduce traffic congestion and enhance public safety.

The Railway Minister assured that all issues would be taken into consideration, while keeping in mind of Visakhapatnam’s growing importance and welfare of the passengers.

