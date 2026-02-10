Kailasagiri Eco Cottages to boost Vizag tourism

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has launched several purpose-driven, ambitious tourism projects in Vizag. In his pursuit to build Vizag as a world-class tourism spot, he has rolled out yet another strategic plan towards the development of Kailasagiri and Ananthagiri, where plans are underway to build Eco Heights Cottages for a sustainable yet enjoyable tourist experience.

“The proposed eco cottages, revolving restaurant, and Bay View Café at Kailasagiri are part of a strategic plan to promote sustainable and experiential tourism in Visakhapatnam,” said VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal.

CM Naidu, along with the Minister of Information Technology and Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh, and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), have brought along significant plans to transform Vizag. They have roped in tech giants like Google and Cognizant to invest in Vizag and build their campuses there.

The VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat, said the projects are being implemented through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure wider stakeholder participation. “These initiatives will create employment opportunities, support local and tribal communities, and help position Vizag as a world-class tourism destination,” he further explained.

Constructing eco-cottages in these popular tourist destinations will help attract both domestic and international visitors, generate employment opportunities in the hospitality sector, and promote sustainable development through eco-friendly tourism.

The recent skywalk glass bridge in Kailasagiri was another addition to tourism spots in Vizag, as it is the longest skywalk in India.

The Eco-Cottages project is also aimed at supporting and helping the local tribal communities benefit. The project at Kailasagiri has been sanctioned and is currently under development, so bookings are not yet open.

