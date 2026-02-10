Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: 50 students fall ill in Vizag

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kommadi has posed a serious health risk to its students, which has been inspected and acknowledged by Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasarao. The situation has come to light after over 50 students fell ill, while one student has contracted malaria. Several students suffered from vomiting and dizziness after having packaged snacks provided by the school.

GVMC staff carried out fogging to tackle the severe problem of mosquitoes, but the fogging caused discomfort to several people.

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasarao conducted a visit to the school on Monday, January 9. He inspected the school’s classrooms, toilets, laboratories, and libraries, and acknowledged the poor sanitation. He raised concerns over the severe negligence of sanitation and hygiene. While inspecting the drainage beside the kitchen and dining hall, he found it filled with filth, which raised his concern.

He also questioned how diseases would not occur given such poor conditions.

Rao interacted with the suffering children and discussed their cause of illness with them. After speaking to the suffering students, he joined the students in the lunchroom. Several GVMC officials and local party members from TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena accompanied Rao.

