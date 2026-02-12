Filmfare Awards South 2026 nominations announced

Hero Allu Arjun is among the list of contenders for the Filmfare Awards 2026 in the best actor category. The list of nominations for the 70th Filmfare Awards South 2026 has been announced.

The award presentation ceremony will be held on 21 February.

According to the list, the contenders for the best actor award include Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2), Nani (Saripoda Sanivaram), Dulquer Salman (Lucky Bhaskar), and Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man).

Nominations for the best actor (female) include Faria Abdullah (Mattu Vadalara 2), Rasi Singh (Prasanna Vadanam), Sharanya Pradeep (Ambajipera Marriage Band), and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar (Hanu-Man).

While Hanu-Man, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Lucky Bhaskar, 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu, and Kammittee Kurrallu are in the race for the best film, Nag Ashwin (Kalki 2898 AD), Sukumar (Pushpa 2), Prashant Varma (Hanu-Man), and Venky Alluri (Lucky Bhaskar) are competing for the best director award.

Nominations for the best supporting actor (male and female) and music album have also been announced.

