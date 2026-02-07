Vizag Infrastructure Development Works Launched in Pendurthi

On Friday, February 6, Visakhapatnam Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that the coalition government is working towards the multi-sector development, including infrastructure, urban development, and other development of Vizag, while also developing other cities in Andhra Pradesh.

Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Ward Corporator Senapati Vasantha Shankara Rao, and Mayor Peela together laid the foundation stone for the BT roads, community halls, and CC roads in Chinnamushidiwada Shanthinagar, Sramashakti Nagar, Kummari Colony, Pulagavanipalem, Naravanipalem, and Siddhartha Nagar in Pendurthi. The estimated budget for the development is around Rs 5.85 crore.

The mayor announced that the coalition government is diligently focused on its primary goal: enhancing infrastructure, welfare programs, urban development, and recreational facilities for Vizag residents. He highlighted that the foundation stone has been laid for infrastructure development in the Pendurthi constituency. Officials and contractors have been urged to accelerate the project timeline while maintaining high standards of quality.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the coalition government, stating that funds were being given for the development of various constituencies. The NDA government is consistently pushing towards welfare programmes, he added.

Pendurthi Zonal Commissioner H Shanka Rao, GVMC Executive Engineer Dilip, Vegi Divakar, Killi Ramesh, and several GVMC staff attended the programme.

Also read: New housing boost for Old City area as 177 homes get green signal in Vizag