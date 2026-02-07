National Speech Championship Winner From Vizag Shines Again

Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam2 days ago

    Vizag teen makes historic win with unstoppable winning streak at speech contests

    A grade 7 student from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School in Visakhapatnam, L Dhruvika Aryana, won the winner’s title for the fourth consecutive year. She emerged as the winner of the National Speech Championship 2025, which was held on January 30, 2026, in Bengaluru.

    According to Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, along with the winner’s title, Dhruvika received several prizes, including a laptop, a trophy, a framed certificate, and other prizes.

    The National Speech Championship saw the participation of over 2.4 lakh students from across the nation.

