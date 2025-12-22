AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to inaugurate PESA Mahotsav in Vizag

Vizag is once again gearing up to become the centre after taking the lead to host India’s biggest tribal festival. AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has taken the initiative to conduct a national event, the PESA Mahotsav in Vizag on December 23 and 24. He is also currently overseeing the organisational activities of the event. The Deputy Chief Minister will be present at the event to inaugurate it.

To commemorate the PESA Act introduced in 1996, the PESA Mahotsav is celebrated annually on December 24. The event stands as a testament to the law, which was a breakthrough for the tribal community, where they gained the right to autonomously make decisions related to their community, culture, heritage, and natural resources.

​Visakhapatnam will welcome around 2,000 participants from 10 PESA districts, including cultural artisans, elected representatives, community leaders, and sportspersons for the PESA Mahotsav. Highlights include folk dances, tribal sports, and the presentation of an e-book on the cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. Himachal’s festival Raulane recently went viral all over the internet.

​The celebration will take place in various locations in Vizag, including Visakhapatnam Port Authority Campus, RK Beach, Indoor Stadium, Cricket Stadium, and Kalavani auditorium.

