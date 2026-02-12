Vizag airport flight schedule changes announced

From February 15 to 19, Visakhapatnam International Airport Authority will follow a new schedule due to the upcoming International Fleet Review 2026 and MILAN Exercises.

According to the revised schedule, the flights will operate outside the closure time only, to facilitate Special military exercises. The Indian Navy has decided to close the Visakhapatnam International Airport temporarily, with the closure time being in the following slots:

10:45 am to 12:30 pm

4:00pm to 5:30 pm

6:30pm to 7:30 pm

The temporary closure and revised schedule are to ensure smooth and safe operations during maritime exercises.

These changes will affect 16 flights in total, including eight arriving flights and eight departing flights. Flights 6E581 and 6E881, which operate on the Chennai-Vizag-Chennai route has been cancelled for this duration.

Authorities from Visakhapatnam International Airport have put out an advisory asking passengers to re-check their flight status and schedule.