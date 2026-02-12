Light Dark
    Vizag prepares public viewing zones along coast for global naval showcase

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamYesterday

    International Fleet Review 2026 arrangements inspected
    District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad inspected the city and arrangements for the upcoming International Fleet Review 2026. He and VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharath, along with authorities from the municipal corporation, revenue, Navy, and other relevant departments, accompanied the collector.
    The stretch between Kali Mata Temple and YMCA was inspected, where they reviewed VIP seating arrangements, vehicle movement space for dignitaries, amenities, barricading for public queue lines, LED screens, along with parking facilities, and setting up of parking spaces and control rooms.
    The Collector ordered the temporary removal of the boat perched near the jetty. To ensure public safety and timely medical assistance during the event, he directed officials to set up medical camps, provide first aid kits, and deploy ambulances equipped with stretchers.
    During his visit to the APIIC grounds, he instructed officials to undertake ground-level work, improve lighting, and clear shrubs. He also emphasised the need to arrange 100 additional mobile toilets at various locations.
