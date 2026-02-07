Vizag steps into global spotlight ahead of international naval meet

Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host a historic naval conclave, featuring the International Fleet Review, MILAN, and IONS. Starting from February 18, dignitaries and lakhs of people are expected to attend the event.

Ahead of this major event, highly stringent security measures have been planned, and a comprehensive initiative of gathering elite police teams from across the state has also been made to ensure that no stone is left unturned. More than 8,000 police personnel will be deployed throughout the three events.

President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of all Forces and Navies of 70 countries, will be attending the event. INS Sumedha, an indigenous boat, has been assigned the carrier boat for President Droupadi Murmu for the IFR. District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said they held a meeting with the Eastern Naval Command, police, traffic police, and other departments to discuss strict, foolproof coordination across the city during the events, ensuring the smooth functioning of traffic, infrastructure, and medical services.

Vizag City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said that thousands of police officers from across the state will be deployed to manage venue security, VVIP escort, public safety, crowd control, and traffic regulations. Intense checks and frisking of vehicles and people are happening across all entry and exit points, hotels, and lodges.

