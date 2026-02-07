CISF Cyclothon Visakapatnam Gets Grand Welcome at RK Beach

The countrywide cyclothon, taken up by the CISF marking the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, reached Visakhapatnam on February 6. The cyclothon team was given a rousing reception at RK beach by the CISF authorities and others.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, who attended the event, spoke to the media in Visakhapatnam that he was very happy to participate in the CISF cyclothon programme. “The purpose is to emphasise that security is not only the responsibility of security personnel but also of every common citizen. Everyone should be responsible, aware, and vigilant ” he observed.

On the Bhogapuram International Airport, K Rammohan Naidu said that pending works would be completed by June and it would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that new terminals would come up in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Kadapa.

