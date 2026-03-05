US submarine attack on Iranian frigate: Over 100 dead

In the early hours of March 4, Wednesday, when India was gearing up to drench itself in vibrant colours of Holi celebrations, an unfortunate attack within the Indian Maritime waters in the Indian Ocean has fueled diplomatic tensions. The Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena was attacked by the US Navy’s nuclear-powered war submarine.

The Iranian frigate returned to Iran after participating in the International Fleet Review, MILAN exercise, and IONS, which were hosted in India in mid-February. Iran and the USA were among the 71 countries that participated in the Naval Triad hosted by India. IRIS Dena was closer to the Sri Lankan maritime border in the Indian Ocean when the US Navy submarine carried out the lethal offensive, including nuclear attacks and sinking by a torpedo. The frigate issued a distress signal to the Sri Lankan Navy, which promptly deployed rescue teams by both sea and air. The Sri Lankan Air Force also carried out a rescue by evacuating the injured sailors.

Originally, the US Navy’s USS Pinckney was scheduled to take part in IFR 26. However, a P-8 patrol aircraft replaced it in the mission. Meanwhile, IRIS Dena planned a stop in Kochi for refuelling before continuing its journey back to Iran via the Persian Gulf. Iran Navy’s Rear Admiral Shahram Irani was killed during the attack. 82 injured sailors were rescued, while over 100 have been confirmed dead, and the rest are still missing.

