Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: US sub strike kills 100+, Iran Rear Admiral Shahram Irani dead

    1
    • 01

      US sub strike kills 100+, Iran Rear Admiral Shahram Irani dead

    Light Dark

    US sub strike kills 100+, Iran Rear Admiral Shahram Irani dead

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesYesterday

    US submarine attack on Iranian frigate: Over 100 dead

    In the early hours of March 4, Wednesday, when India was gearing up to drench itself in vibrant colours of Holi celebrations, an unfortunate attack within the Indian Maritime waters in the Indian Ocean has fueled diplomatic tensions. The Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena was attacked by the US Navy’s nuclear-powered war submarine.

    The Iranian frigate returned to Iran after participating in the International Fleet Review, MILAN exercise, and IONS, which were hosted in India in mid-February. Iran and the USA were among the 71 countries that participated in the Naval Triad hosted by India. IRIS Dena was closer to the Sri Lankan maritime border in the Indian Ocean when the US Navy submarine carried out the lethal offensive, including nuclear attacks and sinking by a torpedo. The frigate issued a distress signal to the Sri Lankan Navy, which promptly deployed rescue teams by both sea and air. The Sri Lankan Air Force also carried out a rescue by evacuating the injured sailors.

    Originally, the US Navy’s USS Pinckney was scheduled to take part in IFR 26. However, a P-8 patrol aircraft replaced it in the mission. Meanwhile, IRIS Dena planned a stop in Kochi for refuelling before continuing its journey back to Iran via the Persian Gulf. Iran Navy’s Rear Admiral Shahram Irani was killed during the attack. 82 injured sailors were rescued, while over 100 have been confirmed dead, and the rest are still missing.

    Also read: Vizag MLA seeks better facilities in hostels

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...