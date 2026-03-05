Vizag News: MLA Seeks Better Facilities in Hostels

Visakha North MLA and BJP floor leader P Vishnukumar Raju has urged the government to improve facilities in the social welfare hostels, according to the latest news.

Raising the issue in the Assembly on March 5, the Visakha North MLA brought to the notice of the House the problems being faced by the inmates of the social welfare hostels.

Stating that problems like shortage of toilets, non-functioning of fans, and lack of basic amenities in the hostels put students to hardship, Vishnukumar Raju underlined the need to initiate immediate measures to address the issue.

He appealed through the House to improve all the necessary infrastructure in hostels so that the students can study in a comfortable environment.

