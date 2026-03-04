Swachh Survekshan Drive In Visakhapatnam Boosted

As a part of the campaign to keep the city clean and green, which helps the GVMC top the Swachh Survekshan ranking, artistes of Bhadram Foundation staged a street play on March 4 in Visakhapatnam.

The teams, which have been performing for the past couple of days, staged street plays at

K. Nagarappalem and Madhuravada areas on Wednesday morning. The artistes staged a performance highlighting the importance of clean surroundings and proper garbage disposal. It suggests that garbage should be divided into four types – wet garbage, dry garbage, hazardous garbage and general garbage – and handed over to the GVMC staff in the Swachhandra and Swarnandhra vehicles that come to the houses in the morning.

The street plays suggest that all the people should download the Swachhta app on their phones and give feedback in the Swachh Survekshan. People were urged to cooperate with the GVMC in making Visakhapatnam more beautiful and ensure the first rank for it in the Swachh Survekshanshan to be held soon.

Also read: Rammohan Naidu pitches for acceleration of SCoR works

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.