Andhra Premier League 2026 Set for Grand Return!

The Andhra Cricket Association has set the stage for the fifth edition of the Andhra Premier League 2026, with matches to be held across three major venues in the state.

The announcement was made in the APL office, following a meeting of the APL franchise owners chaired by the APL governing council chairman, Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao.

Krishna Ranga Rao stated that this season would be bigger and more vibrant than the previous seasons. The earlier seasons took place only in Visakhapatnam, but that streak will end with the new season, which will be hosted in venues like Mangalagiri and Kadapa.

The player auction will take place on April 25, and the matches will be held from June 3 to 28. The grand opening of the Andhra Premier League 2026 will be held at Mangalagiri’s cricket stadium on June 3, with the finale set to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 28.

ACA president and MP Kesineni Sivanath announced that the Andhra Cricket Association is eager to broaden its participation across the state. To ensure the Rural Cricket vision is fulfilled, ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu stated that the auction price has been increased from 45 lakh to 55 lakh to benefit the players.

Seven teams will participate in the tournament, namely Bhimavaram Bulls, Tungabhadra Warriors, Capital Amaravati Royals, Vijayawada Sun Shiners, Kakinada Kings, Simhadri Vizag Lions, and Royals of Rayalaseema.

Players who participated in the IPL, like Nitish Reddy, are expected to participate.

To ensure maximum transparency, a retired police officer will be appointed as the ethnics officer for each team throughout the tournament.

The ACA officials emphasised that APL 2026 will play a crucial role in bolstering grassroots cricket and showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s prominence in the cricketing world.

Also read: It’s play time for electricity staff

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.