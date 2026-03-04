Best time travel movies to watch on OTT platforms!

We always wanted to travel back in time just for the fun of it, right? With childhood shows like Doraemon offering a glimpse into what time-travelling can look like, it has always been a curious subject to many people. If you are looking for the perfect movies about time travel, this is the article you will ever need! Here are the top-rated time travel movies that you can stream on several OTT platforms!

Top time travel movies to stream on OTT platforms!

1. Aditya 369

An absent-minded professor creates a time machine, which becomes the centre of this adventure sci-fi movie. Krishna and Meena get accidentally transported back and forward in time, where they discover amazing things about the present. Krishna sets his mind to retrieve a prized artefact from a greedy smuggler, even if it costs his life.

Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, this spectacle was India’s first time-travel movie, showcasing experimental and ambitious filmmaking at its finest.

2. Interstellar

Set in the dystopian future timeline, Earth becomes uninhabitable. A farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, teams up with a couple of researchers to find a new planet for humans.

3. 24

After creating a time-travelling watch, the scientist dies in the hands of his twin brother. Years later, the scientist’s son battles his uncle, who is still in search of the watch.

4. The Terminator

One of the most famous time-travel movie franchises, The Terminator, is one of the best films to watch! A cyborg assassin travels back in time to find and kill Sarah Connor, who is to give birth to a man who will save humankind from existence.

5. Maanaadu

If you love watching time loops, then you should watch this movie! A man and a police officer get trapped in a time loop on the day of the chief minister’s public conference. Despite attempting to escape the loop, they must live the same day over and over again.

6. Mark Anthony

Mark is the son of a former gangster, Anthony. He stumbles upon a mobile phone with the ability to time-travel. Using the phone, he contacts his estranged mother to save her, prompting a domino effect of chaos.

Each of these films stands out with its gripping storylines, stunning cinematography, impressive cast, and heart-pounding stakes that will keep you on the edge of your seat! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfy on the couch, and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

Also read: Best Action Series to Watch on OTT Right Now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.