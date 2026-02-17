Best Action Series to Watch on OTT Right Now!

Action is a loved genre by the Indian audience, no matter what the generation. The immovable antagonist, the unflinching journey of perseverance, the growth of the protagonist, and the satisfaction that blooms in your chest when the antagonist faces their due justice—these are the essential elements that make a great action media. Some of the most interesting action movies include Uri: The Surgical Strike, KGF, Salaar, Dhurandhar, Ek Tha Tiger, and more! While the movies are undoubtedly loved, there are equally impressive action series that are often overlooked. Complete with a stellar cast, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and incredible plot lines, these action series and kdramas deserve a spot on your watchlist!

Top Action Series and Kdramas to Save A Spot On Your Watchlist!

1. Bloodhounds

Two young boxers from a humble background join hands with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark and his dirty business, who preys on desperate and innocent people. With another season gracing the small screens this year, this action kdrama series should be on your watchlist!

OTT: Netflix

2. The Boys

Imagine a world where superheroes not only exist but are held in the same regard as politicians. This is the essence of The Boys, which centres around The Seven, a group of morally ambiguous heroes led by the formidable Homelander. The series serves as a sharp political satire set in an alternate universe, depicting a world governed by a self-serving superhero. A human resistance force, called The Boys, set out to set the record straight with the supes, even if it means killing them.

The final season of this action series is scheduled to release on April 8, 2026, so make sure to binge-watch it before!

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

3. Mercy for None

Nam Gi-jun comes back into the gangster world after finding out his younger brother Nam Gi-Hyeon has been murdered. The rule in the gangster world is: if you cause trouble, you have to pay the price, no matter what. Nam Gi-jun begins hunting down everyone responsible for his brother’s murder, offering mercy to no one.

Starring So Ji-sub and Lee Jun-hyuk as the protagonists, this action kdrama has the most nail-biting action sequences, which will have you hanging by the end of your seat throughout the entire episode!

OTT: Netflix

4. Farzi

Sunny is a genius small-time artist who steps into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note. Michael is a fierce and unorthodox task officer with a single motive of ridding the country of counterfeiting chaos. In this dangerous game, losing is not an option!

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. Vagabond

Cha Dal-geon’s world collapses when he discovers that his nephew has died in a plane crash. Maddened by the government’s lack of action towards the death of 211 passengers, Dal-geon embarks on a journey to find out why the disaster occurred in the first place. In this attempt, he unknowingly gets involved in a deep-rooted corruption scandal.

OTT: Netflix

6. Mirzapur

Akhandanand Tripathi lives a double life, as a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is a power-hungry and unworthy heir. A brother duo rise in Mirzapur, threatening the legacy of the mafia don.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

With these action series and kdramas, ensure that the adrenaline is high throughout the week! Let us know in the comments which of these series will be playing on your screen this week!

Also read: 6 Gripping Survival Thrillers To Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime & More

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.