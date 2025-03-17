Last week’s OTT releases were electrifying and engaging, making the week packed with entertainment. Every release was a mix of genres, such as action, thriller, crime, and romance. With a new week starting, the OTT platforms are ready with another set of exciting releases that will keep you glued to your screens!

Here is what you should watch based on your mood!

When you are in the mood for some action and thriller:

1. Residence: March 20th

This is a thriller release from the production of Shondaland, in which a detective needs to find the culprit of a murder among 157 high-profile guests who are potential suspects.

Streaming on: Netflix

2. Tyler Perry’s Duplicity: March 20th

This series deals with how a high-profile lawyer takes on a personal case of finding the truth about the shooting of her best friend’s husband.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

3. Revelations: March 21st

Revelations is an upcoming K-drama about two people with a supernatural background. One is a pastor who takes justice in his own hands in the name of God and the other is detective who is haunted by a spirit.

Streaming on: Netflix

If you want to venture into the depths of an unsettling suspense:

1. Hyper Knife: March 19th

Hyper Knife tells the tale of a highly talented doctor who strays from normal and ethical practices, her mentor, a prestigious doctor, and how their once severed paths entwine once more.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

2. The Good American Family: March 19th

This suspense thriller is loosely based on the true story of an adoption gone wrong. A couple adopts an 8-year-old girl, only to know there is something wrong with her and her background.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

When you want to indulge in history and politics:

1. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: March 20th

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is an upcoming Indian crime thriller, featuring politics as the main theme. IPS Arjun Maitra is determined to ensure that justice is served. However, gangsters and politicians threaten the peace with their violence and corruption. Will Arjun ensure that law and order are restored in the region without putting himself in harm’s way?

Streaming on: Netflix

2. Kanneda: March 21st

This gripping series is about a Punjabi immigrant settled in Canada amidst the 1994 anti-Sikh riots. The series will showcase the ambitions, struggles, and ways of identifying oneself.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

These latest OTT releases will keep you thoroughly entertained this week. With a blend of different genres, there is something for every streamer. So, next time you want to watch something, explore these releases in sync with your mood using this guide!

