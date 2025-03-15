If you love trying new things and adding exciting experiences to your bucket list, you can do so without straying away from the city this month! From legendary cricket games to fresh fruit, this March is bringing along a few seasonal and once-in-a-lifetime things to do in Visakhapatnam. Take a look:

1. Try the Unique Yellow Watermelons

Visakhapatnam’s markets are ripe with yellow and pink watermelons this March!. Sourced from Maharashtra and Telangana, these unique watermelons look just like the regular green-rind variety on the outside but surprise you with bright yellow flesh inside. These fruits have been going viral on social media.

According to locals, some places where you can buy these fruits include: from vendors at Thatichetlapalem to Kancharapalem Road, Reliance Marts, Akkayyapalem Rythu Bazar, etc.

Note that they are a limited-stock delicacy, and aren’t always available. Your best bet would be to grab them early in the morning when they’re freshly delivered.

2. Experience the IPL Fever

Cricket fans in Vizag have an incredible opportunity this March as the IPL returns to the ACA-VDCA Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium for a rare second consecutive year. Delhi Capitals will play two thrilling matches:

March 24: DC vs Lucknow Super Giants

March 30: DC vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

While tickets aren’t out yet, keep an eye on official platforms to grab your spot at this one-of-a-kind event.

3. Witness the Pink Trumpets in Full Bloom

March in Vizag is a dream for nature lovers as the city gets painted in shades of pink with the blooming of Tabebuia Avellanedae (pink trumpet trees). These stunning blossoms, often mistaken for Japan’s cherry blossoms, create a picture-perfect setting for a stroll or a picture for Instagram.

Currently, some of these trees are at bloom at Sheela Nagar, near the airport. More are expected to flower at VMRDA City Central Park, which also went viral last year for Pink Trumpet blooms!

4. Watch Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings take their first steps!

After a two-month nesting period, Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings are finally emerging from their eggs and making their first wobbly steps toward the sea! Along RK Beach Road and Sagar Nagar Beach, hatcheries are releasing these tiny explorers into the waters early in the mornings. The hatching season continues until April. While there’s no fixed schedule, being in the right place at the right time might reward you with the heartwarming sight of hatchlings braving the waves for the very first time!

5. Visit the Visakhapatnam Lighthouse

If you’re in the mood for something offbeat, take a trip to the Visakhapatnam Lighthouse behind MGM Park. With reports suggesting plans to construct a convention center in its place, this historical landmark might not be around for long. In its deteriorating state, now is the best time to visit and appreciate this piece of Vizag’s heritage before it fades into history.

6. Have Haleem!

Ramadan is here, and that can only mean one thing: it’s Haleem time! This rich, slow-cooked delight made with meat, wheat, lentils, ghee, and dry fruits is a seasonal favorite during the holy month, lasting until 30th March. If you’re craving a hearty bowl, read our recommendations of great Haleem spots in Visakhapatnam to get your fix of this festive delicacy.

This March, these are some unique things to do in Visakhapatnam. Taste sweet yellow watermelons, catch your favourite cricket player in action, or explore the ruins of the old lighthouse – which one are you doing first?

