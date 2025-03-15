We’re bringing another week of March to a resounding close. Ending it on a bang are some phenomenal and entertaining movies and TV shows. If you like to spend the end of your week streaming and binging, here’s a fresh platter of new releases from different OTT platforms ready for streamers for solid entertainment.

1. Be Happy (Amazon Prime Video)

This movie tells the story of a single father and his hyperactive and ambitious daughter who aspire to perform in the country’s biggest dance reality show. Be Happy showcases the boundaries a father can cross to make his daughter’s dreams and wishes a reality.

2. Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Dope Thief is an American crime drama series about two best friends who make a dangerous plan and the aftermath of it. The friends plan to rob a house in the suburbs in hopes of securing a considerable sum of money. What they get as a result is trouble, chaos, and the reveal of a narcotics enterprise, which is out for revenge.

3. The Electric State (Netflix)

This film is set in a retro-futuristic past, where an orphaned teenager sets off on a journey with a mysterious robot and teams up with a smuggler and his over-smart companion as they decode the way to finding the teenager’s estranged brother.

4. Ponman (JioHotstar)

This dark comedy film follows a jewellery sales agent who gets himself into a mess after lending his gold for a village wedding, and gets kidnapped by the criminal bridegroom, who wants the gold and plans on silencing the agent for eternity. This film is praised for throwing light on the societal issues surrounding dowry during weddings.

5. Anora (JioHotstar)

Anora centres around a young woman who takes her chance at a Cinderella story after meeting the son of an oligarch. The young woman’s rose-tinted glasses fall off once she realises that the fairytale is not her reality.

This film has bagged five Academy Awards, making it the movie with the most wins this year.

With these amazing new OTT releases this week, entertainment is sorted for every streamer!

A variety of genres are included in this week’s releases on OTT such as romance, thriller, suspense, adrenaline-pumping entertainers, and much more! So, what are you waiting for? Stream these releases and have a week of limitless entertainment!

