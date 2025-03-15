The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Amaravati has reported that Andhra Pradesh’s coastal regions, Rayalaseema, and Yanam have mostly experienced dry weather so far this month. Governments of both Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have issued a heatwave alert, with several regions including Visakhapatnam experiencing rising temperatures.

According to the IMD’s latest weather forecast on 15 March 2025, dry conditions are expected to persist across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), Rayalaseema, and Yanam until 20 March. However, isolated places in these regions may face heatwave conditions, particularly between 16 and 19 March.

Hot and humid weather is predicted for parts of NCAP, SCAP, and Yanam until 16 March, with maximum temperatures expected to climb by 2 to 3 degrees between 17 and 19 March. Meanwhile, Rayalaseema is likely to see temperatures rising above normal by 2 to 4 degrees until 17 March.

The IMD has issued an alert for areas including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Anakapalli, NTR District, Krishna, and Palnadu for the next two days, where hot and humid weather conditions reminiscent of a heatwave are likely in isolated pockets.

In Visakhapatnam, temperatures are expected to peak at around 36 degrees Celsius on 16 March, contributing to the region’s uncomfortable weather conditions.

As temperatures continue to climb across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, state governments have released heatwave advisories urging residents to remain cautious. Officials have stressed the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and taking preventive measures to avoid heat-related health issues.

With the forecast indicating rising temperatures over the next few days, residents are encouraged to adopt necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this challenging weather phase.

Read also- IPL 2025 tickets sell out quick in Visakhapatnam; CSK black market tickets hit Rs 1 lakh!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.