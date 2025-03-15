The sale for the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match began at 4:00 pm on 14 March 2025 via the District (Zomato) app, with tickets costing Rs 1,000 getting booked in mere minutes. However, authorities have yet to announce the ticket sale date for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals game, keeping fans on edge.

Black Market Resale of IPL 2025 Tickets

Meanwhile, the black-market resale of IPL tickets is once again making headlines. Despite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not officially announcing ticket sales for their upcoming season, tickets for their matches have already surfaced on popular resale platforms.

A recent check on Viagogo revealed staggering resale prices, with a KMK Lower ticket for CSK’s opening match against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on 23 March listed at a jaw-dropping Rs 1,23,593. The site currently offers 84 tickets for the highly anticipated game, with prices spread across 12 different categories. The lowest-priced ticket stands at Rs 17,804.

Even standard lower-stand tickets are seeing tenfold price hikes. For instance, a D Lower stand ticket, priced at Rs 1,700 last season, is now being resold for Rs 20,600 for the CSK vs Mumbai Indians match.

With demand skyrocketing, IPL ticket resales continue to be a controversial and costly affair for cricket enthusiasts.

Amid this ticket-buying chaos, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi has urged the public to stay vigilant against counterfeit sales. Fans are advised to report any instances of fake ticket circulation to the police or directly reach out via his personal WhatsApp number, 79950 95799.

