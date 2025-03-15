Vizag is a city that’s growing by the day. One of the cusp of development, it regularly sees the introduction of new projects and programs that enrich its infrastructure, tourism, and urban convenience. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) recently announced the launch of more such projects coming up in the following days. Take a look at what’s in store:

1. Convention Hall in Yendada

A long-awaited convention center at Yendada, near the Disha Police Station, is nearing completion. Announced in 2023, this venue will accommodate 1,000 guests, making it a prime location for events and gatherings.

The G+1 structure spans a site area of 5,362.27 square meters, with a built-up area of 1,756.06 square meters. The project, costing Rs 7.67 crore, has been funded by ₹2.00 crore from MP funds and Rs 5.67 crore from VMRDA.

2. UH 3H Helicopter Museum

The UH-3H “Saaras” Helicopter Museum is taking shape on RK Beach Road. The decommissioned UH-3H helicopter will be the centerpiece of this museum, giving visitors an immersive experience into India’s maritime defense operations. Work on the museum began in November last year, with VMRDA investing Rs 2.2 crore into the project.

3. Convention Hall in Cheemalapalli

Another modern convention hall is coming up at Cheemalapalli in Pendurthi, catering to a variety of social and corporate events. This G+1 structure will accommodate 1,000 guests and offer contemporary facilities for weddings, seminars, and celebrations.

Spread across 4,507.07 square meters, the built-up area covers 1,756.06 square meters. The project, valued at Rs 6.75 crore, has received Rs 2.00 crore from MP funds and Rs 4.75 crore from VMRDA.

4. Glass Skywalk Bridge at Kailasagiri

Following the launch of zipline and sky-cycling tracks in Kailasagiri, VMRDA is set to introduce India’s longest cantilever glass skywalk bridge near Titanic Viewpoint, a thrilling addition to the city’s adventure tourism scene.

The 50-meter-long transparent bridge will provide breathtaking views of the hills and sea. Designed to hold up to 40 people at a time, this grand attraction is said to cost Rs 6 crore.

5. ‘The Deck’ Multi-Level Car Parking

Parking congestion at Siripuram Junction will soon be a thing of the past with Visakhapatnam’s largest multi-level car parking facility, ‘The Deck.’ This 11-story structure will accommodate around 500 four-wheelers and 600 two-wheelers.

Of the total floors, five are dedicated to parking, while the remaining six will be commercial spaces. The project, valued at Rs 87.50 crore, will offer a total parking area of 1.90 lakh square feet and commercial space of 1.64 lakh square feet, making it one of the largest MLCP projects in Andhra Pradesh.

These upcoming VMRDA projects in Visakhapatnam are nearing completion and are ready to be launched soon. Soon, they would be contributing to the city by easing parking woes, bringing a taste of adventure, and more. Which of these projects are you looking forward to? Comment below and let us know!

