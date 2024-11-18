The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has been in the process of developing three adventure attractions near Kailsagiri, as proposed earlier. The list includes a zipline, a sky cycling facility and a glass skywalk bridge.

Among these, preparations are underway to build the glass skywalk bridge as the longest glass skywalk bridge in India spanning 50 metres, in Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam. The bridge, coming up near the Titanic viewpoint, promises an astonishing panoramic view of the city of destiny.

The construction of the glass-walk bridge is expected to commence on November 18, 2024, and the structure will be built on the cliff without any additional support from beneath. It will accommodate 10-20 people at a time. For this project, VMRDA is partnering with RJ Adventures, a joint venture of SSM Shipping & Logistics and Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited, with an estimated investment of Rs 6/- crore. Under the agreement between these two, VMRDA will receive a 40% share of the revenue generated from the ticket sales for the Skywalk Bridge.

While the construction of the bridge is going to commence today, the other two projects, sky cycling and zipline, are set to launch in the next few weeks.

More projects in Kailsagiri

A few weeks ago, District Collector A Mallikarjuna also inaugurated the ‘I Love Kilasagiri’ viewpoint on Kailasagiri to attract more tourists.

Meanwhile, VMRDA is also planning to develop nature cottages, a revolving restaurant, a beach-view cafe, a car race track, a 12D theatre and many more projects in Kailasagiri.

With the upcoming glass skywalk bridge and other initiatives aimed at promoting adventure tourism in Visakhapatnam – Kailasagiri is seemingly on the way to become a a hot tourist spot soon.

