In a bid to enhance the tourism potential of the Kailasagiri hilltop, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has proposed several development projects. These ambitious plans include adorning the hill with nature cottages, a sew-view cafe, an infinity pool, and more to attract the locals and tourists.

The beautification project, to be undertaken in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, is estimated to cost around Rs 18 crores, according to the VMRDA officials. The local authorities planned to facelift the hill with several attractions in the past. Nevertheless, these works stopped midway in 2019 due to a few reasons. These planned projects included an adventure park, a sky tower, enhancing tourist amenities, and more.

Recently, the VMRDA renewed the route from Kalisagiri to the Telugu museum with a bituminous concrete coating. Additionally, it modified the famous Shiva-Parvati statue on the hill, the artistic tree arch, the musical fountain, and the vantage points. Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS stated that the Vysakhi Jala Udyanavanam would undergo development with a budget of 22 crores alongside Kailasagiri.

The VMRDA plans to develop the Jala Udyanavanam into an urban entertainment zone, thereby enhancing the tourist appeal of the city. It is already known that a one-of-a-kind science museum is under plans for Kailasagiri.

