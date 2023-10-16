CM Jagan, who was in Vizag on Monday for the inauguration of the Infosys campus, expressed that the Bhogapuram International Airport will be ready within two years. “We have a beautiful international airport just taking off. Vizag will have its exclusive civilian international airport in two years,” highlighted the CM.

The GMR Group constructing the greenfield airport acquired a loan of Rs 4,00 crores from an Indian Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) run association. This project at Bhogapuram will mark GMR’s fourth major airport in the country, after Goa, Delhi, and Hyderabad. It is recalled that the CM laid the foundation for the Bhogapuram International Airport near Vizag on 3 May 2023.

The existing airport in the city is controlled by the Indian Navy and also houses INS Dega, a naval air station. This led the AP Government to moot an exclusive civilian airport, giving birth to the Bhogapuram airport.

Also read: Shifting to Vizag in December, says CM Jagan at Infosys inauguration

Addressing the gathering at the Infosys office inauguration, the CM stated Vizag has tremendous potential to transform into a buzzing IT hub. He highlighted that the City of Destiny is home to several reputed educational institutions and major ports.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.