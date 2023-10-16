In a significant development, the inauguration of the Infosys office in Visakhapatnam unfolded in the presence of state government officials and the IT giant’s top brass on Monday, 16 October 2023. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, and others graced the occasion. Addressing the gathering, CM Jagan stated that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in December as a part of the much-hyped capital shift.

It is recalled that the chief minister, ahead of the assembly winter sessions in September, informed the cabinet that he would be relocating to the beach city on the auspicious Vijaya Dasami. Against this backdrop, reports went rife regarding the completion of the CM camp office’s construction on Rushikonda Hill. Now, CM Jagan altered the statement, announcing his plans of shifting to Visakhapatnam in December.

Also read: Redevelopment of primary junctions in Visakhapatnam with water fountains and saplings

Speaking at the inauguration of the Infosys office in Visakhapatnam, the CM expressed, “The city has a bright future as an emerging IT hub. With the arrival of Infosys, Vizag will gain tremendous pace in its development.” Closing the speech, he added, “I will be relocating to the city in December to begin the capital operation.”

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.