The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have been occupied for over a month with various development works, including installing speed breakers, railings on medians, widening roads, and much more. It may be recalled that several routes within the city were temporarily blocked for the construction of speed breakers, which also act as platforms for pedestrians to cross the road. Recently, the Visakhapatnam civic body has shifted its focus towards the redevelopment of five major junctions.

Estimated to cost around 40 lakhs per junction, the GVMC is facelifting the AS Raja Grounds Junction in MVP Colony, Jagadamba Junction, Akkayyapalem Junction, Railway New Colony Junction, and Kailasagiri Junction. As per the officials, each circle will be beautified with water fountains and decorative plants. With these works reaching 50% completion, the officials expressed optimism that the beautification project will be wrapped up soon.

Alongside beautifying the circles, the GVMC plans to facelift the footpaths in the vicinity for pedestrians. The redevelopment works at the above-mentioned junctions, said to cost around Rs 4 crores, aim to ease the traffic hassles and enhance the appeal of Visakhapatnam, the to-be capital.

