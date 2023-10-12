With just two weeks away from the official shift of the Chief Minister camp office (CMO) to Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh State Government issued a GO concerning the development of Uttarandhra. The GO 2015, released on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, stated that ministers and other concerned officials would frequently visit north coastal Andhra to review the welfare and developmental activities being undertaken in the region.

According to the order, Visakhapatnam would have transit offices for ministers reviewing the development alongside the chief minister camp office. Further, a committee involving the Special Chief Secretary (MA & UD), Special Chief Secretary (Finance), and Secretary (Services & HRM) has been directed to identify locations for the offices and report to the General Administration Department.

The Government Order pointed out the low socio-economic development on the grounds of health, education, irrigation, connectivity, and more in the north coastal region of the state. It mandated the officials to visit these areas to understand the needs, suggesting they arrange their accommodation in and around Visakhapatnam.

It is already known that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finalised Vijaya Dasami, which falls on 24 October, for the capital shift to Vizag. The construction of the camp office at Rushikonda reached its final phase.

