In a bid to create a cleaner environment, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS has called upon the residents of Visakhapatnam to join forces in the fight against pollution. Commissioner Varma emphasised the need for collective action to transform Visakhapatnam into a pollution-free city.

He highlighted the alarming rise in sound and air pollution within the city, urging citizens to take immediate steps to curb these environmental threats. Among his suggestions were the use of public transport and extensive tree planting, both at home and in public places, to mitigate pollution’s impact.

Further, Commissioner Varma urged all residents to actively participate in these efforts. He also commended GVMC’s ongoing measures to control pollution, including a weekly practice where officials and employees use public transportation for administrative purposes.

In addition to seeking cooperation from the public, Saikanth Varma appealed to various organizations, including voluntary groups, business associations, and educational institutions, to collaborate in the fight against pollution. Together, these concerted efforts aim to make Visakhapatnam a cleaner and healthier place to live, the civic body commissioner remarked.

