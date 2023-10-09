In a promising turn of events, Visakhapatnam has witnessed a notable reduction in road accidents, according to the City Police Commissioner, A Ravi Shankar IPS. The statistics reveal a decline in both the number of accidents and fatalities over the past year, thanks to effective preventive measures taken by the authorities.

Comparing data from January to August last year with the same period this year, the city reported 767 road accidents, down from 996 last year. The fatalities decreased by 54%, with 147 deaths this year compared to 303 last year during the same timeframe.

Authorities have been actively implementing road safety measures to curb accidents. Among these initiatives, rumble strips have been installed at 99 major junctions, including the Bus Rapid Transit System road. Additionally, essential signage boards and markings have been placed at crucial locations. Approximately Rs 21 crore has been allocated for security measures in Visakhapatnam to prevent road accidents, with an additional Rs 7 crore earmarked for further proposals.

Also read: Iconic Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam to get a clock tower

Commissioner A Ravi Shankar emphasised the importance of continued awareness efforts, especially in schools and colleges, to educate the youth about road safety. He called upon NGOs, CII, and other organisations to support the department in this critical endeavour, acknowledging the collective responsibility to prevent road accidents and the resultant suffering of affected families.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.