Jagadamba Junction, one of the most iconic localities of Visakhapatnam, is set to receive a special attraction in a clock tower. With clocks studded on its four sides, this upcoming project, touted to cost around 2.8 crores, will stretch along 60 feet, said Mayor Golagani Haro Venkata Kumari. An attractive fountain is also said to come up around this tower.

This clock tower at Jagadamba is a part of the beautification works undertaken by the Visakhapatnam authorities to facelift several junctions and roads. It is already known that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commenced extensive road repairs and expansions across the city ahead of the capital shift on Vijaya Dasami.

Additionally, the civic body also initiated beautification at the four-road junction near Railway New Colony on the Railway Station-Thatichetlapalem route. The circle is being developed on a grand scale under the supervision of GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma. Nevertheless, it is known what is under development at this junction.

Visakhapatnam, an abode of many colonial buildings, houses several clock towers. Locations that have these tall structures are KGH, Andhra University, and Bheemili. The Kurupam Market in the One-Town area also had a clock tower before the civic authorities demolished it.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.