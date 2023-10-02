On Saturday, 30 September 2023, the Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh, inaugurated a unique coach restaurant at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the fourth of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. Located near Gate Number 1 of the station, this restaurant was developed with Rs 15 lakhs using an inoperative coach.

The railway officials informed that this facility will be open 24×7 at the station. Named the Visakha Food Express, this restaurant has a dining facility and a Mandi-style sit-out. The Waltair Division has leased out this eatery to a private vendor and will generate a revenue of Rs 62 lakhs annually through this initiative. Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao and Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad were present at the inauguration.

This coach restaurant at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station is the fourth of its kind in the state, after Guntur, Vijayawada, and Vizianagaram.

Also read: Reports: Inauguration of Infosys Visakhapatnam office by CM Jagan on 16 October

Minister Darshana Jardosh appreciated the efforts of the divisional railway officials for the development of a unique attraction cum eatery for the public. Later, she reviewed several ongoing developmental works, including the multi-level car parking at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The minister visited the One Train One Product Stall on the station premises and interacted with the vendors. She inquired about the cooperation from the railway authorities, sales, and other details.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.