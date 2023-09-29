The stage is set for the inauguration of the Infosys office in the Rushikonda IT-SEZ in Visakhapatnam. As per the reports, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to ceremonially launch the facility of the IT giant on 16 October 2023 ahead of Vijaya Dasami. It is already known that the Dasara date has been fixed for the CMO shift to the beach city.

Earlier this month, on 14 September 2023, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath and YSRCP Regional Coordinator YV Subbareddy inspected the facility. Accompanied by Infosys officials, including Neeladri Prasad Mishra, Vice President and Global Head of Infrastructure Division, Puneet Desai, Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure, and regional infrastructure heads Jayachandran Kulkarni and Venkatesh, the leaders explored the state-of-the-art facility.

The Infosys office will span 65,000-70,000 sqft, and operations are set to commence shortly. During their visit, Subba Reddy and Amarnath expressed their unwavering support for Infosys, emphasising that the state government is fully committed to facilitating a seamless establishment process by providing all necessary clearances and approvals. Though reports suggest that the inauguration of the Infosys office in Visakhapatnam is locked for 16 October, an official confirmation by the officials is awaited.

