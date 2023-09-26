On Monday, 25 September 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held its 92nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Goa. Delegations from the state cricket boards attended the conference headed by Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI. The AGM piqued the interest of cricket enthusiasts of the City of Destiny as Shah made key comments about a new cricket stadium in Vizag.

Interacting with the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) officials at the meeting, the BCCI Secretary discussed various aspects of infrastructural development for cricket in the state. BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, ACA President P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy, Treasurer AV CHalam, and other officials partook in the discussions.

It may be recalled that AP CM YS Jagan mooted a new cricket stadium in Vizag. He suggested the existing Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium be developed into a centre of excellence for aspiring cricketers.

During the interaction, Jay Shah expressed his willingness to visit the beach city. Against the backdrop of Vizag not being allotted any IPL matches this year, these comments by the BCCI Secretary send a wave of respite for the cricket connoisseurs here.

