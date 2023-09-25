On Sunday, 24 September 2023, ex-TTD Chairman and Regional Coordinator of YSRCP, YV Subbareddy, laid the foundation stone for the development works of the Bojjannakonda Buddhist heritage site in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam District.

Located in Anakapalli, 41 km from Visakhapatnam, the Bojjannakonda (Buddhannakonda) Buddhist heritage site shows all three phases of Buddhism- Hinayana, Mahayana, and Vajrayana. Visible here are Hinayana-style rock-cum-brick Mahastupa, the Mahayana-styled storied rock-cut caves and the Vajrayana-influenced Mahakala image. Samudragupta gold coins and Chalukyan copper coins were found here.

This 4th-century Buddhist construction is replete with rock-cut stupas, Viharas, Buddha images, monasteries, and sanctuaries. Several antiquities like seals, inscribed tablets, pots, and copper coins from the 7th century AD have been excavated here. Bojjannakonda is accompanied by Lingalakonda in the vicinity, yet another Buddhist site on the banks of the Sarada River.

Addressing the media, Subbareddy expressed that the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is undertaking the development works, which include the construction of a Gnana Mandir, music and light show. Additionally, the project aims at facilitating proper parking, constructing a restaurant, improving the green cover, and other amenities for tourists.

