In Vizag, classics like muri mixture, punugulu, and biryani have long been celebrated for their hearty deliciousness. These dishes have won love and filled plates for years. But if you’re an adventurous eater looking to stray from the usual, select places in the city have dishes that will make you go, “WTF (What the Food)?!” If this piques your curiosity, here’s a curated list of the most unique and unconventional foods in Visakhapatnam you can try:

1. Kurkure Momos at Sikkim Momos, Rolls & Soups

Traditional Tibetan momos get a quirky, modern makeover with the Kurkure Momos. These crispy dumplings are stuffed with a mix of minced vegetables and spices. Dusted with Kurkure crumbs, every bite is a delightful and delicious crunch.

Location: Sikkim Momos, Rolls & Soups, Sagar Nagar Beach

2. Punugulu Chaat at Sai Ganesh Hot Chaat

For just Rs 30, this humble food stall turns the classic Punugulu into a sizzling hot chaat. The golden-fried dumplings are topped with spicy chutneys, crunchy bhel, and fresh onions, creating a clash of tastes and textures that are both affordable and unforgettable.

Location: Sai Ganesh Hot Chaat, Opposite Vignana Bharathi High School, Neelam Vepa Chettu Down, Vizag

3. Korean Special Fried Idli at Radisa

Candy Court, one of Vizag’s oldest cafes and chocolate shops, has recently reinvented itself as Radisa Cafe while retaining its charm. Known for its classic chocolates and brownies, the cafe also serves Indian staples with a twist. Their Korean Special Fried Idli is a standout dish that gives traditional idli a makeover with bold Korean spices.

If you’re in the mood for more variety, try their Vizag Pulusu Fried Idli (a tangy, spicy delight) or the Fried Idli Chaat, served bhel and dahi puri style.

Location: Radisa, Waltair Uplands

4. Andhra Podi Waffle at Radisa

Waffles aren’t just for sweet tooths anymore. At Radisa, they’ve infused this beloved dish with South Indian flair in the form of the Andhra Podi Waffle—a spicy, savoury treat dusted with traditional Andhra podis. For those who want to explore further, their Paneer Waffle offers a delightful alternative.

Location: Radisa, Waltair Uplands

5. White Sauce Pasta Dosa at Dosas On Coal

Think you’ve seen every dosa variation? Think again. At “Dosas On Coal,” a popular food cart in Vizag, dosas are cooked over a coal fire for a smoky touch. Their White Sauce Pasta Dosa blends creamy pasta sauce with the crispiness of a dosa.

With over 60 vegetarian options including quirky creations like Creamy Green Dosa, Matka Dosa, Chocolate Paneer Dosa, and Dilkush Dosa, there’s no shortage of surprises here. Each dosa comes with two types of chutneys to round out the experience. The food truck is open daily from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Location: Dosas on Coal, Midhilapuri Vuda Colony, Opposite Canara Bank

6. Chips n Chicken at CrispnWrap

Here’s a snack that’s both unique and fun: pick your favourite bag of chips (Lay’s, Doritos, Uncle Chips, or more), and the folks at Crisp and Wrap will mix in sauces and tender chicken pieces right into the pack. It’s messy, it’s fun, and it’s an interesting delicacy you won’t soon forget.

Location: CrispnWrap, Opposite DRDA Office, MVP Colony

While these dishes are already off the beaten path, food carts and cafes in the city are constantly innovating. Keep an eye out for pop-up stalls and seasonal specials that fuse global flavours with local staples. So, the next time you’re thinking of eating out, skip the usual and try out these unique and unconventional foods in Visakhapatnam!

