Feeling blue? A chocolatey delight might be the best thing for you at this point! We’re not talking about any regular dessert. We’re talking about a warm, crispy, and flavourful dessert that melts in your mouth—a Waffle! It will make your tummy happy and uplift your mood. Treat yourself to delicious waffles at these places in Visakhapatnam!

1. The Belgian Waffle Co.

Who doesn’t know Belgian Waffle Co.? Their top-notch waffles, which come in a wide range of options make it a go-to place for waffle lovers. From classic butter maple waffles to pancakes, sundaes, and many more options, they have it all. So, what are you waiting for? Go and get what your heart desires!

Yo! recommends: Belgium Chocolate and Naked Nutella Waff-Wich

Location: Balaji’s Mangalagiri Chambers, VIP Road

2. Waffletino

To all the dessert lovers out there, attention! Get ready to dive into a paradise of desserts where you can get tasty waffles and creamy milkshakes. Waffletino can become your next favourite destination – you never know!

Yo! recommends: Death By Chocolate Waffle

Location: Beside Prisma, VIP Road, CBM Compound

3. Conical Gaufres The Stick Waffle Store

Afraid that you might empty your wallet? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! Conical Gaufres sells crunchy and exquisite waffles at affordable rates, so you can avoid a hole in your pocket. Here, you can also make your own popsicle for just Rs 100/-.

Yo! recommends: KitKat Waffle and Nutella Waffle

Location: Jagadamba Commercial Complex, Chitralaya Road

4. Vintage Kruffles

Vintage Kruffles in Visakhapatnam, with its cosy ambience has some of the best waffles in the city. While waiting for your crunchy delight, try their ice cream popsicles. They will take you back to your childhood days.

Yo! recommends: Tripple Chocolate Waffle

5. Belgian Waffle Love

Had a bad day at work? How about gulping it down with a Hulk’s Rocky Road Waffle? Belgian Waffle Love near Maddilapalem is a delight to both waffle lovers and Marvel fans. Their cute Marvel character-themed waffles can become your next peaceful retreat!

Yo! recommends: Deadpool’s Black-And-White Waffle

Location: Beside Mahindra Automotive, Maddilapalem

6. United Farmers Creamery

United Farmers Creamery’s Classic KitKat Waffle, with its crunchy crumbs, is just irresistible! As their shop is very close to Dwarakanagar Bus Stop, you can grab a chance to visit this place while you wait for your next bus.

Yo! recommends: KitKat Waffle and Brownie Waffle

Location: Dwaraka Nagar, Harbour Park

So, the next time life gives you the blues or your boss gives any shocking news – you just know what to do! Grab a bite of these delicious waffles in Viskhapatanam, and let your joy lead the way to a better day!

