Sacred Games

With a phone call from a gangster and just 25 days to prevent a catastrophe, Mumbai’s finest cop has his work cut out for him. This critically acclaimed web series will have you on the edge of your seat as you follow the twists and turns of this action-packed adventure. Created by Varun Grover, this investigative drama features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, and other eminent actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mirzapur

Get ready to dive into the wild world of Mirzapur – where drugs, guns, and violence reign supreme! This gritty crime thriller follows the story of two brothers living in a lawless town where danger lurks around every corner. With heart-pounding action and pulse-raising suspense, this series is not for the faint. This high-octane crime drama stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, and other notable actors. Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman created this series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a gripping crime thriller that takes you through crime’s gritty and often disturbing world. Follow a seasoned cop as he investigates a high-profile case involving four suspects with links to the underworld. This series keeps you hooked with intense action and suspenseful plot twists until the end. From the murky alleyways of the city to the criminal underworld, Paatal Lok offers a chilling glimpse into the dark side of society. Created by Sudip Sharma, this series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bard of Blood

Bard of Blood – the thrilling series based on the novel by Bilal Siddiqi! Follow the gripping tale of a former RAW agent called back into service to embark on a daring mission to rescue four Indian spies from captivity in Pakistan. With twists and turns at every corner and high-stakes action that will leave you breathless, this thriller is a must-watch for fans of spy dramas. Famed actors Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shishir Sharma, and others star in this series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Special OPS

Special OPS is the story of a team of highly skilled RAW agents as they embark on a top-secret mission to uncover a dangerous terrorist plot against India. With non-stop action and suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat, this series is a must-watch for fans of spy thrillers. Created by Neeraj Pandey, this spy thriller stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, and others in prime roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Family Man

The Family Man portrays the life of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who’s also a secret agent for the National Intelligence Agency. Watch as he tries to juggle his high-stakes job with his equally important role as a family man. With heart-pumping action, hilarious comedy, and compelling drama, The Family Man is a must-watch for anyone looking for a good time. Take advantage of this fan-favourite series that’s taking the world by storm! Eminent actors Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and others feature in this series created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

