We cannot possibly imagine being in the shoes of a spy, who is set on a life-threatening mission. However, we get a glimpse of their lives through spy thriller movies. It is undeniably a popular genre in cinema. The high-octane action and near-death sequences, keep us on the edge of our seats. OTT platforms have an array of options when it comes to the genre, and we compiled a list of the best spy thriller movies to save your time.

Here are the 6 best spy thriller movies on OTT you could consider watching.

Bridge of Spies

James Donovan defends a soviet spy in court. He later helps the CIA to exchange the alleged spy for an American pilot captured by the USSR. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this English movie stars Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Alan Alda, and other notable actors.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The King’s Man

The Kingsman Agency is formed to stop history’s worst tyrants, plotting a war that could wipe out millions of people. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, this film features Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, and others.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Zero Dark Thirty

Maya leads a group of CIA Operatives to hunt down the most wanted man in the United States of America, Osama Bin Laden. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, this English film stars Jessica Chastain, Joel Edgerton, and Chris Pratt in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hunt

Two senior security officers are tasked with hunting down a North Korean spy, who was sent to infiltrate South Korean government secrets. Directed by Lee Jung-jae, this Korean film stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, and Kim Namgil in titular roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Bourne Identity

A man was found on a boat with a bullet-ridden body and is looked after by strangers. He wakes up with amnesia and goes on a journey to find his true identity. Directed by Doug Liman, the English movie features Franka Potente, Matt Damon, Chris Cooper, and other notable actors.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Inglorious Basterds

A group of Jewish U.S. soldiers go on a mission to bring down the Nazi Government. However, their plan coincides with a woman who seeks to avenge her family’s death. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film stars Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Eli Roth, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

