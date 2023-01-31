What’s not to love about February? Pleasant weather, Valentine’s Day, and World Nutella Day are just some of the many amazing things that we celebrate in the shortest month of the year. What more to expect from this month? Much more exciting web series! 2023 has a lot of promises when it comes to movies and web series. January brought us several binge-worthy web series like Lockwood and Co, How I Met Your Father and many more. Though February might be the shortest month of the year, there is a lot of action that is being jam-packed into this month. There are a lot of upcoming web series releasing in the first week of February on OTT to look forward to and get excited about.

Here are 6 exciting web series releasing in the first week of February on OTT to look forward to.

Gunther’s Millions

This is a docu-series about a dog named Gunther, that inherited a fortune from his owner, a German countess. The series goes in depth about all the controversies surrounding the dog’s handler, and the schemes he put together for the dog to gain popularity and make more money. The series is directed by Aurelien Leturgie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 February 2023

Class

One of the most awaited web series releasing in the first week of February, this series is about a group of children from a poor neighbourhood who join a school where the elite of Delhi goes. When they shift to this school, they discover that the school has many dark secrets and rumours that lead up to an unfortunate turn of events. The series stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman and others. It is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 February 2023

Jehanabad- Of Love and War

Caste is a major issue in the small town of Jehanabad. A local politician tries to exploit this issue to gain more votes while the Naxalites want to release one of their commanders from jail. The series revolves around how a young professor and his love interest are affected by these events. Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh are the directors of this series. starring actors include Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, and others.

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Release date: 3 February 2023

Roktokoribi

When one of his patients commits suicide, Satyaki, a psychologist quits his practice. He goes to visit his aunt’s house in Jonai. While he’s there, he gets involved with uncovering the reason behind the sudden and mysterious deaths of his family members. This Bengali series stars Vikram Chatterjee, Raima Sen, and Tulika Basu, and is directed by Amitabh Bhattacharjee.

OTT platform: Zee 5

Release date: 3 February 2023

On My Block: Freeridge

Four teens who are stuck in a curse, do their best to reverse it. Bad luck follows them around after a mysterious old box comes into their lives. The series stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, and Tenzing Norgay Trainor.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 February 2023

Cunk On Earth

Philomena Cunk is an interviewer/ commentator who goes around the world interviewing the brightest minds and researching various inventions and items of importance from the past. This series stars Diane Morgan and is probably the most popular mockumentary out there today.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 31 January 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing in the first week of February on OTT you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.