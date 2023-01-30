In two days, we will be wrapping up the first month of the year and preparing to welcome February. Since the commencement of the year, OTTs have kept us entertained with their new films. We were thoroughly spoilt with releases like Mission Manju, Chhaatriwalli, Drishyam 2 and more, in January. Highly anticipated movies are in store for the upcoming month as well. Thriller enthusiasts are especially in for a treat, with the movies releasing in the first week of February on OTT. So make sure to keep an eye out for these new releases.

Here are five movies releasing in the first week of February on OTT to look out for.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, and others protect their homeland from intervening worlds, as the kingdom mourns King T’Challa’s death. The English film is directed by Ryan Coogler. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset, and others star in the Marvel movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 February 2023

Sembi

A bus named Anbu gives a glimpse of the lives of its 24 passengers, as they travel from Kodaikanal to Dindigul. The Tamil drama film stars Kovai Sarala, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Thambi Ramaiah, and others. Prabu Solomon directed the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 3 February 2023

Infiesto

Two detectives investigate the case of a young woman who was left for dead for months. Her sudden reappearance, has them questioning the possibility of dark forces behind it. The Spanish crime thriller is directed by Patxi Amezcua and stars Patricia Defran, Iria del Río, Isak Férriz, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 February 2023

Stromboli

Sara, a recent divorcee, encounters her painful past during a self-help retreat called ‘From Fear to Love,’ held on Stromboli island. The drama film stars Elise Schaap, Tim McInnerny, Christian Hillborg, and others. Michiel van Erp directed the Dutch-English film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 February 2023

Viking Wolf

Thale moves to a new town with her parents, after her mom gets a job in the local police. She attends a party where she becomes a key witness to a brutal murder. The Norwegian thriller film stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, and others. The film is directed by Stig Svendsen.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 February 2023