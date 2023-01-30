The Visakhapatnam Police have arrested multiple victims in different cases here in the city over the weekend. 10 people were taken into custody for gambling while 11 others were convicted in a 4 crores bank fraud in Visakhapatnam. Police Commissioner also held a review meeting on Sunday to assess the crime rate in the city.

In one of the cases, the Visakhapatnam City Task Force (CTF) raided a guest house under the Dwaraka Police Station limits and busted a gambling racket based on credible intel. Nearly 10 persons were taken into custody for playing cards. The police seized Rs. 1.9 lakhs, 10 cell phones, one car and one two-wheeler and transferred the case to the Dwaraka Police Station.

In another case, 10 persons and an IDBI Bank officer were convicted of bank fraud here in Visakhapatnam. The Special Judge for CBI Cases, BSV Hima Bindu, fined the accused Rs. 4.9 lakhs for sanctioning loans to ineligible persons with low CIBIL scores. Surendranath Dutti, the former assistant manager of IDBI Bank, was also involved in accepting fake income tax returns for disbursing loans, leading to a total loss of Rs. 4.3 crores to the bank.

The Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth held a monthly crime review meeting on Sunday and reviewed all the pending cases across all police stations. The head cop stated that the crime rate has reduced in comparison to the previous month and hoped that the same trend would continue.

