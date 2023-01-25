In yet another cybercrime, a woman from Visakhapatnam has been duped of a little over Rs 3 lakhs in an insurance fraud. The police have reported that the fraudsters posed as insurance agents and scammed the money. A complaint has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The victim, who hails from Purushottapuram, received various calls from several numbers. When she answered one of the calls, the fraudsters, who posed as insurance agents, informed her that her insurance payment was due. When she denied the same, the fraudsters reportedly gave all her personal details, including government ID card numbers which made her fall for the trap.

According to the police, the victim made several payments of a total amount of Rs 3,19,000. After realising it was a fraud in the name of insurance, the woman raised a complaint at the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police Station, and a case was registered. The police are conducting a further investigation into the matter.

It may be recalled that a similar incident of cybercrime was recently reported in Visakhapatnam. The woman who resided in Visalakshi Nagar was duped of Rs 5,40,000 in the name of part-time online jobs. The fraudsters misguided her and stole nearly 5.5 lakh rupees.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.