On Tuesday, 24 January 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a man accused of the illegal sale of Pentazocine injections. The cops identified the accused as Guntu Uma Maheswara Rao (44), a resident of the Poorna Market Area in the city.

Based on credible information, the City Task Force officials, on the directives of Commission Ch Srikanth, raided Agraharam Street in the I-Town Jalaripeta area. Upon arresting Maheswara Rao, the Visakhapatnam Police seized 490 Riddof Pentazocine injections and a cell phone and sent the accused to remand.

In a similar incident, the Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau arrested four men on Monday, 23 January 2023, for selling Pentazocine injections to youth. According to SEB officials, the accused have been procuring the drug injections from Aasim of Delhi and Anupam from West Bengal and selling them to various persons in the city.

In a joint operation with the City Task Force, the SEB officials arrested the four accused near NSTL and seized 94 Pentazocine injections. The arrested men have been identified as Chandu, Kalyan Sai, M Ganesh of Vizianagaram, and Raghava Rao of Bheemunipatnam. Further, the police confiscated four cell phones and a two-wheeler.

