In a blatant violation of traffic rules, some youth in Visakhapatnam are fixing stickers like ‘MLA gari taluka’, ‘CM gari taluka’ and ‘Minister gari taluka’ on the number plates of their bikes and zooming past on the roads.

On the other day, three youths, who had such number plates on their motorbike, had a wordy duel with the police in the city for objecting to it. They claimed that they were a particular leader ‘taluka’ (which means they are close to the leader). However, a case was registered against them.

Following complaints from the public against the unwelcome trend, the transport department has warned motorists against displaying such stickers. The traffic police even conducted raids in the city and booked cases against over 20 motorists for having ‘taluka’ number plates.

It all started in Pithapuram where the Janasainiks have fixed stickers of ‘Pithapuram MLA gari taluka’ on the number plates of their two-wheelers. As the frenzy went viral on social media, TDP activists too started following the trend in various parts of the State.

In Mangalagiri, from where Nara Lokesh was elected, his supporters fixed stickers of ‘Mana Mangalagiri, mana Lokesh’ on the number plates of their bikes.

The ‘taluka’ frenzy goes to such an extent that some youngsters replaced their name on true caller with ‘MLA gari taluka’ and it flashes when one receives a call.

Describing the trend of the ‘taluka’ stickers on number plates as unhealthy, people in Visakhapatnam want the government to nip it in the bud.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

